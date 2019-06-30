Deadline for KRA tax returns expires Sunday

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 30 – The deadline for the filing of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) tax returns by all PIN holders is set to expire on Sunday.

KRA had extended its working hours throughout the weekend to facilitate the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The extension applied to all customs offices including Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and iTax Service Centers countrywide.

Customs offices supporting port operations were open for 24 hours to facilitate customs services whereas the iTax Service Centers were operating from 7:00AM -9:00 PM.

KRA said taxpayers are encouraged to file their returns online using the iTax platform.

For general tax inquiries, taxpayers can access KRA tax returns filing and other services by contacting KRA Call Centre through these official contacts; Tel: +254 (020) 4999 999, Cell: +254(0711)099 999, Email: [email protected]

“All taxpayers are therefore encouraged to utilize all these platforms to ensure that they remain compliant and avoid penalties for late or failure to submit a tax return. This will enable them to acquire Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC), which is a critical document in accessing services.” KRA had said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, 26 June the Authority said 2.7 million taxpayers had filed their taxes against a target of 4 million.