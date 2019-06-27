DCI summons over 200 Kenya Power staff and customers over billing scandal

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 27 – Over 200 Kenya Power staff and customers have been ordered to report to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) or questioning over fraud involving millions of shillings in the postpaid billing system.

According to DCI boss George Kinoti, the monies were lost as a result of collusion between the staff, brokers and over 5,000 customers, in the latest scandal to rock the power parastatal after its former Managing Director Joe Sang was charged over faulty transformers last year.

“The DCI is investigating allegations of fraud involving millions of shillings in Kenya Power in regard to the billing system (Postpaid); the funds were lost as a result of conspiracy between some Kenya Power staff, brokers and customers,” Kinoti said in a statement Thursday.

Among those summoned are directors at the company and private companies implicated as well as individuals police believe were beneficiaries.

Those listed were ordered to report to the “DCI headquarters without fail” on diverse dates in July for questioning over the scandal.

This is the latest in a series of fraud cases that has hit the state-owned parastatal after the arrest and prosecution of current and former senior managers over the procurement of defective transformers and the irregularities in pre-qualifying 525 companies.

In an audit report ordered by suspended Kenya Power Managing Director Tarus, 350 out 500 contractors were found not to have met the set criteria, leading to the dismissal of 18 Kenya Power staff, and his prosecution.

The audit report recommended the investigation of 19 Kenya Power employees that were suspected to have shortlisted companies registered by relatives and associates.

Some of the contractors who had been locked out of the pre-qualification, and who claimed they met the criteria, complained following the completion of the pre-qualification process, prompting Tarus to order the audit.