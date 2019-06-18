Court to sentence 4 Garissa University attackers today

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 18 – A Nairobi court is today set to deliver a judgement on four suspects charged with the 2015 terror attack at the Garissa University, where 148 people, mainly students were killed.

Milimani Chief Magistrate, Francis Andayi, will declare the verdict on Mohammed Abikar, Hassan Hassan, Sahal Hussein and Rashid Charles Mberesero who are facing charges arising from Prevention of Terrorism Act, 2012.

Most of the charges the suspects are facing are punishable by life imprisonment under the Kenyan laws.

The court had said the four colluded with others to attack the university while it acquitted the university’s watchman Hussein Osman Dagane of all the charges, due to lack of evidence.

Abikar, Hassan, Diriy and Mberesero were jointly found guilty of conspiracy to kill 144 students and university officials in one of the worst attacks in the country.