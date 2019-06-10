Court to rule June 14 on bail in lawyer Chesang’s murder case

, MACHAKOS, Kenya, Jun 10 – Five suspects in lawyer Robert Chesang’s murder case will remain in custody until June 14, 2019 when a court will rule on their bail application.

Justice George Odunga will also rule whether the case will be moved out of the High Court in Machakos.

The family of the slain lawyer through their advocate Vincent Kiptoon filed an application asking the case to be transferred to Nairobi, saying fair administration of justice will not be achieved if the case is heard and determined in Machakos.

Lawyer Kiptoon pleaded with Justice Odunga to rescue himself from handling the case and refer it to another judge.

Kiptoon argues Justice Odunga once handled a case involving one of the suspects who is Chesang’s wife Pauline Omungala and this might prejudice the final outcome. She is charged alongside four other suspects.

Another issue raised by the family touches on the ethnic background of Judge Odunga and Omungala.