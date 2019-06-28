Court rules Ruaraka land is public property, Sh1.5bn paid to Mburu illegal

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 28 – The High Court has ruled that a controversial piece of land in Ruaraka for which businessman Francis Mburu was paid Sh1.5 billion by the Ministry of Education belongs to a public school.

The court on Friday declared the payment of Sh 1.5 billion irregular.

A three-judge bench faulted the National Land Commission for misleading the Ministry of Education in the matter leading to the payment of the sum to the businessman.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi was then in charge of the education docket when the monies were paid to Mburu.

The bench found that a search document to confirm that the land belonged to Mburu is not a conclusive evidence of ownership.

Mburu had claimed ownership of the 13.77-acre land with the government paying Sh1.5 billion in down payment for the parcel where two public schools stand.