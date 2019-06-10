Court restrains police from detaining Nandi Governor

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10- The High Court in Eldoret on Monday restrained police from detaining or charging Nandi Govenor Stephen Sang, who was picked up and driven to Kisumu soon after addressing a crowd in Kapsabet.

The order by Justice Stephen Githinji further restrains police from arresting, questioning or charging any of the county officials who accompanied the Governor to destroy tea bushes in Nandi.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this Application, the honourable court be and is hereby pleased to issue a RESTRAINING ORDER against the Respondents whether by themselves agents and servants and whomsoever acting under their authority or instruction from charging, prosecuting, arresting, continued harassment of the respondent, his agents or employees,” the order reads in part.

The govenor was picked up by police when he went to record a statement in Kapsabet police station, and taken to Kisumu where he is being questioned.

He was accompanied by dozens of his supporters who were teargassed before the governor was bundled into a vehicle and driven to Kisumu amid tight security.

Nyanza Regiobal police boss Vincent Makokha told journalists that detectives were still questioning the govenor with a view of prosecuting him, but he was non committal on whether he will be freed.

“I can confirm that we have the govenor with us here (in Kisumu),” Makokha said, “he is being questioned over the crime he committed with a view of taking legal action against him.”