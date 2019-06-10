Court restrains police from detaining Nandi Governor

Posted on by JOSEPH MURAYA
Sang insists that his actions were justified.

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 10- The High Court in Eldoret on Monday restrained police from detaining or charging Nandi Govenor Stephen Sang, who was picked up and driven to Kisumu soon after addressing a crowd in Kapsabet.

The order by Justice Stephen Githinji further restrains police from arresting, questioning or charging any of the county officials who accompanied the Governor to destroy tea bushes in Nandi.

“Pending the hearing and determination of this Application, the honourable court be and is hereby pleased to issue a RESTRAINING ORDER against the Respondents whether by themselves agents and servants and whomsoever acting under their authority or instruction from charging, prosecuting, arresting, continued harassment of the respondent, his agents or employees,” the order reads in part.

Related Content

Governor Sang whisked to Kisumu DCI for grilling over tea farm saga
Police order Governor Sang to surrender or face arrest
I’m ready to face DCI over tea bushes destruction, Governor Sang says

The govenor was picked up by police when he went to record a statement in Kapsabet police station, and taken to Kisumu where he is being questioned.

He was accompanied by dozens of his supporters who were teargassed before the governor was bundled into a vehicle and driven to Kisumu amid tight security.

Sang is driven to Kisumu under a cloud of teargas,/SCREEN GRAB

Nyanza Regiobal police boss Vincent Makokha told journalists that detectives were still questioning the govenor with a view of prosecuting him, but he was non committal on whether he will be freed.

“I can confirm that we have the govenor with us here (in Kisumu),” Makokha said, “he is being questioned over the crime he committed with a view of taking legal action against him.”

Post Views: 135
Popular
Kenyan pilots to halt Juba flights to force release of captured colleagues
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Raila slams foreign envoys ‘for meddling in Kenya politics’
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Foreign envoys fault NASA use of extra-constitutional means to challenge State
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
Lawyers to boycott courts over disobedience by State officers
Posted on by LABAN WANAMBISI
Rights advocate Ndubi found inebriated near State House, claims drugged
Posted on by SIMON NDONGA
Recent
Anger grows in Italy as bridge toll hits 39
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Hundreds rally in Moscow to demand release of ‘extremist’ teens
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
UK’s Theresa May to visit Kenya on Aug 30
Posted on by JEREMIAH WAKAYA
US blacklists Russian, Chinese companies for breaking North Korea embargo
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE
Genoa bridge collapse: what we know
Posted on by AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE