Court halts eviction of 800 families in Mukuru Kwa Njenga

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – A Magistrate’s Court has halted an eviction order that would have seen some 800 families expelled from a parcel of land in Nairobi’s Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum.

The court on Friday directed Orbit Chemical Industries, the firm which had obtained the order, to wait until the matter is heard and determined in full.

According to court documents, Orbit Chemical Industries wants to be issued with orders to eject families squatting on a road reserve to allow them accessibility to their property.

The Nairobi County government, which has been enjoined as an interested party in the matter, raised objections to the planned eviction.

Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Grace Mmasi, directed parties to file responses within 21 days scheduling the matter for July 11.

“Both parties have filed application with this court. We will give each part 21 days to respond to the applications filed against them. The matter will proceed on July 11,” said Mmasi.

Governor Mike Sonko’s administration said the firm has not merit and had failed to demonstrate its proprietary interest over the suit of land and also failed to demonstrate the basis of the purported execution sought to be enforced unlawfully.

On June 5, Sonko linked the director of Orbit Chemicals Limited, Ashok Chandaria, to a plot to take over the land in question, adding that his administration will not allow such acts of impunity.

He said his government will ensure that the squatters are given title deeds for the piece of land that has been at the centre of controversy between Chandaria and the locals.