City Hall to prioritize volunteers, casuals in new job offers

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 23 – The Nairobi City County Government will now give priority to volunteers and casual workers when employment opportunities arise.

Governor Mike Sonko has directed the County Public Service Board to ensure that the casuals and volunteers who have worked for long are given priority during employment of staff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonko said the county had put in place a fully constituted board that will fast-track employment of more personnel to various sectors.

The main target, according to the governor, is the Early Childhood Development and Education and health sectors that have more casuals and volunteers.

“We are going to ensure that all those that have been working in all county ECDE centres as casuals are absorbed. We will not allow people from outside to be given priority,” Sonko said.

The Governor urged leaders to avoid divisive politics and rather concentrate in developing the county.

The County has 229 public ECDE centres which have over 21,000 learners.

Some Sh70 million has been allocated to support the program this year.

The allocation is set to be increased in the next financial year.

The county has also begun this year’s distribution of free milk to the ECDE centres in a move geared towards improving the health and performance of children.

The Sh22 million program was launched last year by the Governor.

The County chief said the absorption of casual workers and volunteers is expected to help solve the unemployment problem.

Over a million youth are jobless in Nairobi.

In the health sector, the county government will work closely with over 6,000 Community Health Volunteers to improve access to health services.

Sonko promised to ensure that those who qualify to offer clinical services are absorbed permanently by the county.

“We know some of you have worked as volunteers in the slum areas for so many years. We now must consider you in our next employment,” said Sonko.

The county is expected to advertise for jobs in the health sector before the end of the year.

The Community Health Volunteers were earlier this month given Sh300 million by the county government and are also set to be enrolled for insurance cover.

The Governor also urged the police to work closely with elected leaders to help solve the unemployment challenge instead of engaging in brutal killings and profiling of young people in slum areas.

Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe, who is also a member of the Energy and National Cohesion Committee, said his people, especially those from Mukuru Kwa Njenga, have been living miserably after tycoon Ashok Chandaria hatched a plot to evict them.

“Governor you have interacted with the poor since even you became Makadara MP. Were it not you, hundreds of Mukuru Kwa Njenga residents would have engaged in ethnic conflict,” he said.

Last week, Milimani court judge Grace Mmasi directed Orbit Chemical Industries, the firm which obtained eviction orders, to wait until the matter is heard and determined.

The case will come up for hearing on July 11.