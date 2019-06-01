Central Bank unveils new generation banknotes to curb fraud

Today 2:01 pm (55 minutes ago)
The old Sh1000-note will cease to be legal tender by Oct 1. COURTESY/CBK.

By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 1 – The Central Bank of Kenya has unveiled the new generation banknotes during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Narok stadium officiated by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge says the new notes have a unique theme and features–including the iconic Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), the big five wildlife and will be easy to use to the visually impaired.

The CBK Governor says the old 1000-shilling note been withdrawn effective October 1 as part of measures to curb money laundering.

The new generation note will be in use effective today after they were gazetted on Friday.

Developing story….

Post Views: 91

GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed