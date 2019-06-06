CBK Governor gets four more years in office

,

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 6 – CENTRAL Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge has been given four more years in office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also re-appointed is his deputy Sheila M’mbijiwe.

The appointments are contained in the latest edition of the Kenya Gazette Gazette, and they will take effect on June 18.

The new development comes at a time CBK is rolling out the new currency notes, which have already attracted two law suits from activist Okiya Omtatah and East Africa Legislative Assmebly (EALA) MP Simon Mbugua, who are contesting the use of an image of Jomo Kenyatta’s statue.

Njoroge has already declared that the Sh1000-note will be invalidated in October, in a move targeting the corrupt individuals hoarding cash.