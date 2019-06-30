Cash transfer beneficiaries to get Sh8,000 each this week

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 30- More than one million cash transfer beneficiaries are this week set to receive Sh8,000 in monthly stipend.

In a statement sent to Newsrooms, Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani said each of the 1,070,238 beneficiaries will receive 8,000 each from the Sh8.56 billion set aside.

“Beneficiaries and caregivers can access the payment at their own convenience over the next six months,” Yatani said, “This will ensure they don’t crowd the pay points as money is in their accounts”.

Social Protection Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa said the beneficiaries will be paid for four months, from March to June 30, to complete the 2018/2019 financial year.

Under a new payment model, Marwa said, there is no fixed timeline for accessing payment, “since this is a normal bank account and beneficiaries can access funds at their own convenience anywhere in the country”.

Marwa added that, a beneficiary or caregiver going for payment for the first time must transact biometrically.

He said only those beneficiaries or caregivers who had opened their accounts with banks of their choice between 26th November 2018 and and 18 May 2019 will benefit from the latest payments.

The money will cover four months for all the beneficiaries enrolled in the three programmes under the Consolidated Cash Transfer Programme.

Some 287,278 beneficiaries will benefit under the Orphans and Vulnerable children cash transfer programme, 753,376 older persons while a total of 29,584 Persons with Severe Disability under the programme will be covered.

The payment will be done by the four contracted banks – Co-operative Bank, Equity Bank, Kenya Commercial Bank and Post Bank.