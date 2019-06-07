Businessman shot dead, two others injured in Mlolongo

,

ATHI RIVER, Kenya Jun 7 – Gangsters shot and killed a businessman in Mlolongo on Thursday night, leaving two others with serious injuries in the latest spate of robberies in the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police said the incident occurred at Dreamland area at an MPESA outlet when an unknown amount of money was stolen.

“The two who sustained injuries are women were trying to raise an alarm from a nearby night club and that is when they were shot,” a local administrator said.

They are admitted to a hospital in Athi River.

The incident comes a week after a businesswoman was shot in the area, raising serious concerns on the escalating crime.