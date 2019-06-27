Businessman Kobia, 13 others due in court over Sh173mn gold scam

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 27 – Businessman Paul Kobia and thirteen other suspects are expected in court on Thursday to answer to fraud charges in a Sh173 million Dubai gold deal.

They were arrested during a raid at his house in Nairobi following a complaint from Dubai, where they are accused of defrauding a businessman.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Wednesday’s raid, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers recovered seven gold nuggets, six motor vehicles, a wooden Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) stamp, an ETR machine among others.

Police said a complaint was filed from Dubai where a businessman was conned, and paid $140,000 and the rest in local currency.

“Detectives from the Serious Crime Unit today (Wednesday) raided Kobia’s residence; arrested 14 suspects following a report made to DCI by a complainant from Dubai,” the DCI tweeted.

Kobia has had run-ins with security agencies, often related to similar complaints.

The arrests were reported amid another investigation by the DCI over another complaint said to have been filed by a member of the royal family in Dubai, in what sucked in prominent names, among them Kakamega Governor Moses Wetangula.

Wetangula denies any role in the gold saga.