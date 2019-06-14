Bernard Momanyi named Editorial Director at Capital FM

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 14 – Bernard Momanyi is set to take over as Editorial Director at Capital FM following the departure of Michael Mumo.

The appointment was announced by businessman Dr Chris Kirubi, who owns the station.

“I have confidence that Momanyi will steer the station’s editorial department to even greater heights because he is well grounded and qualified for the job,” Dr Kirubi said.

Prior to the appointment, Momanyi served as the News Editor having risen through the ranks since 2005 when he joined the station.

He has experience in both electronic and print media having worked at the defunct Kenya Times Newspaper.

With 17 years experience in the industry, Momanyi holds a Master’s Degree in Development Communication from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor’s Degree in Information Sciences from Moi University.

He is credited for establishing and maintaining a strong network of sources, while upholding high professional standards.

Commenting on the appointment, Momanyi said, “I am delighted to move to the next level at a time the industry is undergoing real transformation in the Information Age.”

“I am happy to lead a young and vibrant team which resonates with the change,” he said.

Mumo who resigned to pursue other interests congratulated Momanyi while wishing him success.

“I am confident that Momanyi will ably steer the Capital FM Newsroom to maintain its reputation as a trusted news outlet.”

Also leaving the station is Rob Jilo who was the Online Editor.