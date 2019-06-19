Baby Wairimu back home after successful surgery in India 

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – An eight-year-old baby diagnosed with thyroid cancer has returned from India after a successful surgery that lasted four hours.

Baby Haimana Wairimu jetted back home on Tuesday amid funfair after successful surgery in Bengalu, India.

She was flown to India after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko heard her moving story and offered to pay for her medication through the Sonko Rescue Team (SRT).

The 8-year-old who was oxygen support for two years is now out of danger, Indian surgeons assured.

Her operation which was initially scheduled to last two hours but was delayed as surgeons accessed a radioactive iodine (radioiodine) medication given to her while in Kenya.

She was flown out of the country for specialized treatment on May 2 after an Indian doctor in Kenya referred the case to India saying she had six months to live because her lungs were collapsing at a fast rate.

Her mother Miswaleh Mlalanze was overwhelmed with emotions upon touchdown at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport on Tuesday evening.

She couldn’t control her tears as she thanked Sonko.

“God used Sonko’s big heart to help us. I have no words to say how grateful I am. Only God can repay you, Governor,” she said.

Wairimu’s father Martin Kamau, who was also at the JKIA to receive their baby, said the family will continue praying for Governor Sonko to continue with his good deeds by helping the needy members of the society.

“We were stuck for close to two years with no one to help us. We cannot thank the Governor enough for helping us. God is great. We will now wait for the baby to recover as we continue to pray,” he said.

Wairimu can now smile again after the successful four-hour surgery.

Doctors in Kenya had twice misdiagnosed Wairimu, treating her for tuberculosis and pneumonia.

A second opinion from an Indian doctor found that Wairimu had stage two thyroid cancer.

Thyroids are important for the development of bones because they produce calcium.

Sonko said he is grateful to God for the many successful similar cases the SRT has so far aided.

In his welcoming message to baby Haimana, the Governor pledged to support the needy in the society.

“We shall continue to offer these kind of services to the needy families but most importantly we shall ensure in future these kind of surgeries are performed in our local hospitals in the county and Kenya in general,” he said.