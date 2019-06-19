Avenue hospital partners with Indian healthcare provider on oncology and renal care

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 19 – A local hospital has partnered with an Indian hospital to provide specialized oncology and renal care.

Avenue Healthcare will work with doctors from Care Hospitals Group in India who will be in the country for the next six to eight months.

Patience will have the opportunity to access treatment in highly equipped Intensive Care Units and specialty clinics for oncology and renal care.

Speaking while announcing the partnership, Dr Raajiv Sighal, Group CEO of Care Hospitals said the partnership is about upscaling the staff and widening the scale of tertiary care.

“Our role is to equip Avenue Healthcare doctors to offer world class health care and ensuring that the services are available locally by local medics.” Dr Sighal said.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr Denis Ogolla, CEO Avenue Healthcare, said the partnership will raise the bar in provision of emergency and critical care as well as the other tertiary care services.

“We believe that this partnership will be of immense value to the Kenyan population,” he said.

Over the past few months, training sessions on ICU operation have ongoing.

Clinical teams from Avenue Hospitals have also been undergoing training at Care Hospitals in India.

Key specialists from Care Hospitals are also in Kenya training an additional 80 doctors and nurses in critical and emergency care.

Advance tertiary care such as bariatric surgery, renal transplant surgery, advance laparoscopic procedures and cardiac care will also be available.

The Care Hospitals Group India offers comprehensive care in over 30 specialties, and is renowned for consultants in liver, heart, renal transplants, bariatric and laparoscopy and oncology.

Both Avenue Healthcare and Care Hospitals Group are members of Evercare Group, formed through a US$ 1 billion impact fund, which an aim provide patients in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia access to affordable, high quality private healthcare.