ATPU pursuing senior officer ‘who shared’ gory Wajir attack photos

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 18 – The Anti-Terrorism Police Unit now believes a senior police officer shared the gory pictures of colleagues killed in Saturday’s Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack in Wajir.

According to police sources, the officer shared the pictures with blogger Robert Alai, who was arrested Tuesday and questioned over the photos.

“We are narrowing down on the suspected officer,” the ATPU source, who cannot be named because of the nature of his work, told Capital FM News.

The officer is being pursued by detectives for questioning over the incident condemned by both Police Headquarters and the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

Alai is expected to be charged with disclosure of information in relation to terrorism activities.

A suspended prison warden-cum-blogger has also been arrested over a similar incident.

He was arrested on Tuesday on allegations of being “an Al-Shabaab sympathizer.”

He is too expected to be arraigned in court on Wednesday.

On Monday, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission issued a statement condemning Alai’s actions and accused him of glorifying terrorism – a crime it said it is punishable by law.

The Commission said the actions had a potential of “causing despondency amongst the country’s armed forces as well as negatively affect the families of the victims and the unity of the country.”

The Commission said Alai’s actions “can be interpreted as propaganda for war which is not protected under the Constitution of Kenya.”

In a rejoinder, the blogger who has more than a million followers on Twitter said: “I will continue to speak out for the poor police officers who are neglected and their allowances taken by “wakubwa (senior officers).”

“We must give our men and women who die wearing uniform, respect, dignity and honour they deserve. We shouldn’t treat our cops like dogs. I am angry!!”

The National Police Service described Alai’s actions as “inhumane” and likely to cause despondency among police officers.