7 die in road accident along Eldoret-Webuye highway

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 29 – Seven people died on Friday night in a road accident involving a matatu and a trailer on the Eldoret-Webuye highway, police said.

The accident occurred at Lwandeti area, leaving seven other passengers with serious injuries.

According to police, the accident occurred when a motorbike lost control and rammed into the on-coming matatu, leading to the collision with the truck. The seven passengers perished on the spot.

The matatu, was headed to Bungoma from Eldoret, whereas the truck was headed towards Eldoret from Kampala, Uganda.

The injured were taken to a Kakamega County Hospital.