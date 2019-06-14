44th KESSHA conference ends Friday in Mombasa

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Jun 14 – The five-day Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association (KESSHA) 44th annual conference is coming to an end Friday.

Education Principal Secretary Dr Belio Kipsang will officiate the closing ceremony of the week-long conference, which was held at the Kenya School of Revenue Administration (KSRA) in Nyali Mombasa.

During the week, several intense issues emerged, among them; the new Competence-Based Curriculum, the 100 per cent transition, funding of schools and the consent age for sex.

However, the most controversial issue was the rolling out of Competence-Based Curriculum.

The largest Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) opposed the programme, whereas their counterparts Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) supported it.

On Thursday, the Kenya National Union of Teachers said it was being attacked by the government for opposing the rolling out of the CBS.

The union’s national vice chair Collins Oyuu said Kenya is not prepared for the new curriculum.

However, they said they are ready to discuss CBC soberly with Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and other stakeholders.

Speaking while representing KNUT secretary general Wilson Sossion on the fourth day of the conference, Oyuu said Education Ministry has failed to secure teachers confidence in supporting the new programme.

“Even as we battle with the shortage of teachers in schools, the government insists that the CBC train has already left the station,” said Oyuu.

He said the teachers ought to be the drivers of this CBC, therefore without teachers’ participation, the train will crush.

However, Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) hit out at their KNUT counterparts over the CBC saying there was stakeholders’ participation.

KUPPET, which supports the CBC, dismissed KNUT claims that it was not consulted.

“We have been involved from the word go. I represented the union in the task force in 2011 and the many stakeholders like KESHHA and KNUT were there. That was the initial stages of the CBC,” said Moses Nthurima, the KUPPET’s deputy secretary general.

He said it is irresponsible for anyone to mislead Kenyans that they were not involved in the CBC.

“So, when people say they were not involved in the development of the curriculum, I wonder whether they were coming to the meeting just to pick money for allowances and walk away,” Nthurima said.