4 family members killed in accident along Nairobi- Mombasa highway

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Jun 30 – Four family members perished in a road accident on Saturday night along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway, the latest in fatal accidents reported on the highway that has claimed many lives.

According to Makueni police chief Joseph ole Napeiyan, the accident occurred when a saloon car from Mombasa to Nairobi collided head-on with a lorry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Four people died on the spot but the lorry driver and another person were critically injured and rushed to Makindu hospital for treatment,” he said.

Napeiyan said that those who died were all passengers in the saloon car.

They include two sisters and two brothers.

Elsewhere, seven people died on Friday night in an accident involving a matatu and a trailer on the Eldoret-Webuye highway.

The accident occurred at Lwandeti area, leaving seven other passengers with serious injuries.

According to police, the accident occurred when a motorbike lost control and rammed into the on-coming matatu, leading to the collision with the truck. The seven passengers perished on the spot.

The matatu, was headed to Bungoma from Eldoret, whereas the truck was headed towards Eldoret from Kampala, Uganda.