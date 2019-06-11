32 witnesses to testify against Maribe and Jowie in Monica’s murder

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – The prosecution has said that it intends to call 32 witnesses to testify against Citizen TV journalist Jackie Maribe and her fiancé Joseph Irungu in a case in which they are charged with the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani.

Among them will be experts, according to submissions made to trial judge James Wakiaga on Tuesday.

Lead prosecutor Catherine Mwaniki said four of the witnesses are protected while five will be expert witnesses.

Justice Wakiaga was told the prosecution intends to use photographs and other digital evidence to prove its case.

Maribe and Irungu have since denied killing 29-year-old Kimani, on September 2018 at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Maribe was freed on bond while Irungu popularly known as Jowie is still in custody.

However, he has implored the court to review the decision of denying him bail. The ruling on the same is due on June 18 days before

trial commences on June 25.

