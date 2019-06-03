3 Al Shabaab terrorists shot dead by police in Garissa

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 22 – Three Al Shabaab terrorists were on Friday night killed by police during a raid at a Border Patrol Unit (BDU) in Garissa County.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino said the attack occurred at Yumbis in Fafi Constituency last night, when Al Shabaab militants crossed over from Somalia.

They are reported to have destroyed a communications mast that serves the region, before they launched the attack at the police unit, leading to a fierce shoot out.

“Three Al Shabaab attackers were killed during the incident,” Owino said, “but our officers did not suffer casualty.”

Owino says apart from three of the attackers who were killed, several others are thought to have escaped with serious injuries but there was no casualty on the officers.

The incident comes a week after 12 police officers were killed in Wajir, when their vehicle ran over an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Konton area near the Somalia border.