2000 General Practitioners to benefit from diabetes management training

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 26 – General practitioners offering clinical services to diabetes patients stand to benefit from a Nationwide diabetes management training programme.

The online training programme, which is fully sponsored by Sanofi, is a first in Kenya, offered in partnership with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), Kenya Diabetes Study Group and Diabetes Kenya. The three-month program aims to build capacity for over 2,000 medics.

Doctors who sign up for the programme will access the training through the IDF School of Diabetes digital platform from a laptop, tablet or mobile phone. The curriculum which is internationally and locally accredited, offers an in-depth introduction to diabetes, covering all aspects of diagnosis and management while providing the latest evidence-based knowledge – to inform clinical practice.

According to the Kenya Medical Board, there are about 7,000 actively practicing health professionals in Kenya. However, there are about 12 endocrinologists who specialize in diabetes management. This shows that most people seek diabetes care from general practitioners who may benefit from additional up-skilling in diabetes management.

According to the IDF, there are approximately 460,000 people are living with diabetes in Kenya, and estimates indicate that this total is set to rise to over 1.3 million people within a generation.

“There is an intrinsic need to build capacity on diabetes management among the general practitioners in Kenya. Thus, training is essential to support early diagnosis and effective treatment of people living with diabetes. We are confident that this training, supported by our partners will enable the doctors gain the necessary skills in tackling diabetes locally,” said Country Chair Kenya and General Manager Sanofi EA Peter Munyasi.

“A competent patient caregiver is paramount to success in patient management. Diabetes care is dynamic and this high standard in depth innovative training will empower doctors across the counties for improvement of patient outcomes,” explained the Chairperson Diabetes Kenya Association Dr. Kirtida Acharya.

“The International Diabetes Federation is committed to improving the diabetes knowledge of health professionals through education,” said IDF President Prof. Nam H. Cho. “We are, therefore, delighted to partner with Sanofi, Diabetes Kenya and the Kenya Diabetes Study Group in this project to enhance the knowledge and skills of health professionals on the front line of the diabetes response in Kenya.”

This training program is in line with the Kenya National NCD Strategy 2015-2020 provision to build the capacity of the health workforce in terms of numbers and skills mix, at all levels, for the prevention and control of NCDs. It is also an adjunct and critical component of Universal Health Care (UHC), particularly the access to quality services pillar.

To access the training, doctors can enrol through this link https://www.idfdiabeteschool.org/COC/GP-Ke-training , which will direct them to the course webpage.