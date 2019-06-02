2 arrested as DCI officers crack fuel siphoning syndicate in Machakos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 26 – Police have arrested two suspects who were found siphoning fuel from an underground petroleum pipeline at Kathangaita area in Machakos.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the suspects had concealed their activities in a 50 by 50 plot completely fenced with iron sheets.

Through its twitter account, the DCI stated that a water boozer loaded with fuel was confiscated.

“Last night, detectives acting on intelligence arrested two suspects found siphoning fuel from a drilled petroleum pipeline at Kathangaita area in Machakos,” DCI stated.

Detectives investigating the case are currently pursuing other suspects who escaped through an underground tunnel.