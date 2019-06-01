1.5 million Kenyans yet to acquire new passport as deadline looms

, NAIROBI, Kenya, June 12 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has revealed that about 1.5 million Kenyans are yet to apply for the new E-Passport and urged them to do so by September.

Speaking after launching the e-passport centre in Nakuru on Wednesday, Matiangi said the initiative was in line with international standards and would help Kenyans.

Other stations will be opened in Kisii, Eldoret and Embu to distribute the 1,500 daily new applicants across those offices.

“We want first of all the 1.5 million Kenyans who are holding old generation passports to move to the electronic passports. In any case, my brothers and sisters, many embassies and missions have now stopped issuing visas in the old generation passports. If you go line up there with your old documents, you will be returned,” he stated.

He said that the government has also rolled the services at Kenyan embassies in Pretoria, London, Paris, Dubai, Washington and Beijing which will be opened by the end of this month.

“The President demanded that we have a new e-passport unit in the US, we have one in Washington, we have a unit in Los Angeles, we have one in London, Paris, UEA and Pretoria. In fact, as we speak now, we are launching the Pretoria office as we are launching this one now,” he said.

The move follows complaints that Kenyans abroad have been incurring expenses traveling back to the country to renew their passports.