Uhuru makes impromptu visit to Embakasi Inland Depot

, NAIROBI, May 27 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday morning made an impromptu visit to the Embakasi Inland Container Depot (ICD) where seized containers are being stored.

The visit was prompted by complaints by traders whose goods have been confiscated.

He was accompanied by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti and heads of the multi-agency task force.

A section of traders have been protesting confiscation of their wares in tax row.

The visit by the Head of State follows the arrest of 41 suspects interdicted by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for being part of a tax evasion racket.

They were part of 75 employees who were said to have been aiding and abetting evasion of taxes by facilitating irregular clearance of cargo and executing fraudulent amendments of tax returns.