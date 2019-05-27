The Nairobi River of ‘death’: trailing mysterious fetus recoveries 

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – Before I started the interview, they held hands around a shallow grave beside Nairobi River and observed a minute of silence.

The grave was distinct … the red soil was still fresh while the flowers are yet to sprout new leaves. Beneath, the remains of the latest discovery of twins dumped inside the river are lying.

The day Fredrick Okinda and his team stumbled on them, one of the babies was fighting hard to survive and maybe carry on with the dream of his brother who had succumbed earlier.

The hours-old baby’s fontanel – the soft part of the head – could be seen pulsating while his breathing was becoming harder after they removed him from the sack. He lost the battle and died.

“He was a chubby handsome boy. One could see his urge to survive,” Okinda told Capital News. “Before we could arrive at a nearby clinic, we realized he had stopped breathing. It remains one of my team’s lowest moment.” Their observation was, it had not happened far long from the point they were.

Just like that, the baby’s life slipped out of their hands and while they mourned and even held a small burial ceremony for the twins, whoever tossed them to the river’s mission was complete. This was just another story of what is becoming a worrying trend.

-Fact-finding mission-

Who did this? What triggered the inhumane act? Just how dire is the situation? Do locals and police know?

A series of questions guided the fact-finding mission inside Korogocho slums – one of the expansive informal settlement in Nairobi with a key interest on the areas along the Nairobi River, which is currently being cleaned by a team of locals contracted by Nairobi County Government.

At this spot, 8 bodies of babies aged between a few hours and months have been buried in a shallow grave, beside the same river that they were dumped in. Of them, five are male while three are female.

“Do they know how much I would like to have a baby,” one of Okinda’s colleague in the Ng’arisha Jiji team said in a high tone, before breaking down. Six other bodies of adults have been retrieved from the river since the cleaning started in March, 2019.

According to locals and the team involved in cleaning the sewer like river, the babies are victims of abortion, a trend they say is rampant within the populated informal settlement where poverty levels are at an all-time high.

Sex for abortion if no money

One interview after the other revealed shocking details of how easy it is for young women – mostly in their teens to procure an abortion. It is what they simply refer as “Ku-flash” in Sheng, a famous slang within the slums as it is within Nairobi County. One of the famous ‘doctors’ within Korogocho slums and cannot be named since he is actively being investigated, charges between Sh5,000 and Sh6,500.

And that is a standard fee across the city, they say giving examples of health centers, some that are established facilities in Eastleigh and Kayole areas. But this specific ‘doctor’ who runs a clinic cum chemist does more – the reason he is famous.

“If you don’t have money, he can assist you if you are willing to have sex with him for a few days before the intended abortion and even after you heal,” one of the ladies, a local, who sought anonymity told Capital News. Five other ladies I interviewed repeated the same claims.

A spot check on the clinic by Capital News paints a picture of a normal chemist with nothing to raise an eyebrow. “It doesn’t happen during the day. Mostly it is at night,” one of the ladies said. Do they know the threat that comes with it? Margaret* said she has lost three colleagues to complications related to botched abortion attempts over a span of 2 years.

And despite this, more ladies are desperately switching from one illegal clinic to the other, seeking unsafe abortion services.

-Girls who were ready to abort-

Ruth and Lucy are both 21-year-olds and pregnant. Ruth is five months pregnant while Lucy is a month behind and both are victims of unwanted pregnancies. We caught up with Ruth at her mother’s rental house -a single room- in Korogocho, where she sat lonely and angry. Ruth was dating a 25-year-old casual labourer who has since disowned the pregnancy and doesn’t want anything to do with her.

“Imagine aliruka ball na ni yake. Sija mplay Walai (Imagine he disowned the pregnancy, yet he is the one who is responsible. I swear),” a teary Ruth said at the beginning of the interview. For the past 5 months, she has been battling between keeping the baby and procuring an abortion.

“I thought to myself, why should I raise a baby without his father. I wanted to go to *(name withheld) and abort. Most of my friends encouraged me to do so,” she narrated. All this time, Ruth was holding her bulging stomach as if bonding with the baby.

About a hundred metres from Ruth’s home, Lucy was waiting for her turn to be interviewed. Her story is similar to that of Ruth and she too is bitter. Lucy was dating her 23-year-old boyfriend – who is a boda-boda rider within the slums – until the day she broke the news, “I am pregnant.”

“He yelled at me while asking who the father was,” a teary Lucy recalled. Then, the fetus was just a month old and her options, she said: were plenty. “I felt betrayed and wanted to get rid of the baby,” she said of what would last to date when the fetus is now four months. While she has shelved the idea of aborting, the 21-year-old and a daughter of a single mother, is still fighting her emotions and trying to connect with her baby.

“After I saw the dead babies floating from the river, I changed my mind. I felt pain and wondered what if my mother did the same to me,” she said. Lucy has grown without a father figure and knows the same fate could have befallen her. “My mother has raised me to this far. I will do the same for my baby,” wearing a faint smile, she asserted.

The two have chosen the path of life but tens others are opting death for their unborn babies. A story of a reckless teenage mother and inhumane medical practitioners going against their call of duty to protect life. But there is also the tale of compromised authorities, ready to turn a blind eye, provided they earn an extra coin.

“Ma-njege wanajua hii story (Police are aware of this story)” our contact person within the slums claimed. Detectives who spoke to Capital News said they were investigating the latest incidents with a motive of bringing those responsible to book. Already, they have narrowed down on three suspects believed to be helping distressed young ladies to abort. One of the facilities being investigated has offices in Kayole, Eastleigh, Kangemi, and Kibera.

Under Article 26(4) of the constitution, abortion is illegal unless the life or health of a mother is in danger. Those found guilty are liable to imprisonment for fourteen years while those found culpable for supplying drugs and instrument to procure abortion face 3-year imprisonment.

A 2016-2017 study by the African Population and Health Research Centre in conjunction with the Ministry of Health shows that 360 women in Kenya procure abortions daily, of which 77 percent are unsafe. As a result, 2,600 women from complications resulting from unsafe abortions, which translates to about 7 women every day.

Hundreds of millions of shillings are spent in medication in Kenya according to the study to treat among other things organs failure, severe bleeding, and genital trauma.