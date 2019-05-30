Sonko says he will ensure evictions of the poor stop

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has said he will not allow tycoons in the capital to take advantage of their wealth to oppress the poor by evicting them from their lands.

Sonko said President Kenyatta himself has already issued a directive to stop the demolition and eviction of residents from their lands.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said he will ensure this directive is adhered to strictly.

President Kenyatta recently ordered a stop of evictions in the county that have in most cases turned violent and fatal.

Sonko said the evictions mostly target the vulnerable members of the community, who include slum dwellers.

He said 75 per cent of the Nairobi population is made up of people living in informal settlement and allowing them to be harassed by tycoons is akin to killing the very people who entrusted him with leadership of the county.

“I will be the first to die before you are evicted. We don’t want that nonsense. God knows why you are living in slums. It is not your choice,” he stated.

He said residents in Kibera, Kosovo, Korogocho, Mukuru Kwa Njenga, are both Muslims and Christians and must all be respected.

He spoke on Wednesday during an iftar he hosted for the Muslim faithful at City Hall.

Mohamed Swalihu, an Imam Jamia Mosque, lauded Sonko for his efforts to defend and protect the poor and vulnerable in the society, saying it is a God-given duty.

“We are ready to support you come what may. You have transformed Nairobi so quickly in few months in office. This is why you resonate well with the poor and the vulnerable. You are their saviour sent byGod,” said Swalihu.

Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (Supreme) director general Abdullatif Shaaban said they support Sonko.

“You have vehemently fought this great disease of corruption, which kills the poor mostly. We salute you on that,” said Shabaan.

Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe said Sonko does not do public relations exercises.

“You have been with people. You have fought and cried for them in a big way. Actually you have an injury in your left leg because of Sinai fire tragedy where at least over 100 people lost their lives.

You have done it again for Mukuru Kwa Njenga residents,” said Mwathe.

Thousands of Muslim faithful attended the iftar dinner.

Meanwhile, Sonko lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for ordering release of imported goods held at Inland Container Depot in Embakasi.

However, Sonko said more should be done to ensure the country is not a dumping site for counterfeit and sub-standards goods.

“In an effort to promote our manufacturing industry as part of the Big Four, we must put in place extra measures to ensure we promote our own products by preventing counterfeits from getting into our country,”said Sonko.

President Uhuru earlier this week made an impromptu inspection of the ICD after the business community complained of delays in clearing of their goods.

Uhuru said the clearing process should be hastened to avoid congestion.