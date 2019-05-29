Sh1,500 fine or one month in jail for having sex at Uhuru Park in broad daylight

Today 11:26 am (4 hours ago)
Magistrate Joseline Onga’yo slapped Kanara Maina with a fine of Sh1,500 or serve a jail term of one month for engaging in the act with Joyce Wanjiku/CFM NEWS

By JEMIMAH MUENI, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – A man has pleaded guilty to having sex in public at Uhuru Park in broad daylight.

Magistrate Joseline Onga’yo slapped Maina with a fine of Sh1,500 or serve a jail term of one month for engaging in the act with Joyce Wanjiku.

Maina pleaded for forgiveness but it was declined.

Magistrate Onga’yo stated that the act was against county by-laws and warned him not to repeat it again.

Maina and Wanjiku were arrested last week after being found in the act, but released on Sh500 bond and were to come back to court on Monday.

Wanjiku however absconded the court session.

Post Views: 805

GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed