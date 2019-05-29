Punguza Mzigo verification results to be released after two weeks

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has deployed 120 clerks to conduct the verification exercise on signatures collected by the Thirdway Alliance in support of its Punguza Mzigo initiative which seeks for a Constitutional review to reduce the burden and cost of governance currently being borne by Kenyan taxpayers.

Speaking during the launch of the exercise, IEBC acting CEO Marjan Hussein said the 12 teams to undertaking the process will each have two IEBC Supervisors to ensure quality and accuracy of the exercise.

Hussein said the process is estimated to take two weeks to complete.

Thirdway Alliance and the poll agency last month traded accusations after the latter claimed the Commission was hiding behind the excuse of lack of funding to delay the release of the verification results.

The first phase of Punguza Mzigo started in April 2018 with calls for the reduction of the public wage bill and recurrent expenditure, enforcing integrity and reducing the cost of running elections and registration of voters.

The initiative wants to reduce the number of MPs from the current 416 to 147.