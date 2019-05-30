President Kenyatta to make official trip to Canada next week

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will next week make an official visit to Vancouver, Canada, to attend the 2019 Global Women Deliver Conference at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

President Kenyatta is scheduled to make keynote addresses at several of the sessions during the three-day conference.

The conference will bring together over 6000 high profile delegates including world leaders for discussions aimed at finding lasting solutions to the global challenge of gender equality and the well being of girls in the 21st century.

During the visit, President Kenyatta is also scheduled to hold talks with his host Prime Minister Trudeau on the sidelines of the global conference.