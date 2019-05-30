President Kenyatta to join Muslims at Jamia Mosque for Iftar

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is on Thursday expected to visit Jamia Mosque in Nairobi and join Muslims for Iftar dinner.

The Muslims who have been observing Ramadhan period for the last weeks invited the President, his Deputy William Ruto and Governor Mike Sonko to join them in the evening for the dinner.

Security has been enhanced around the mosque ahead of the event which will be the first time the President is visiting the place for the dinner.

Police said there might be traffic disruptions around the Mosque.