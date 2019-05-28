MCA arrested driving vehicle with DP Ruto in military uniform

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – A Kiambu Member of County Assembly is being detained for driving a vehicle with a portrait of Deputy President William Ruto in full military fatigue.

Weitethie MCA Macharia Taki was arrested alongside his driver, George Kiarie, for depicting Ruto as the Commander in Chief.

His van further displayed graphics of the Coat of Arms and national flag.

The vehicle has now been detained at the Juja police station.

“Police officers acting on a tip off arrested the said MCA and his driver namely George Ngugi Kiarie. The duo were driving a motor vehicle registration no.KCQ 918U Toyota Hiace. The motor vehicle had its body displaying portrait of the Deputy President hon.William Ruto in full military fatigue depicting him as the commander in chief. It further displayed graphics of the coat of arms, National flag of Kenya,” a police report stated.

Police said the MCA and his driver will be arraigned at Thika chief magistrate’s court for contravening Section 3(a) law on the national flag, emblems and names Act.