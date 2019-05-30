Madaraka day to be commemorated this Saturday in Narok

Today 11:07 am (2 hours ago)
The day is celebrated annually to mark the historic day in 1963 when Kenya attained internal self-rule from the British colonial powers/FILE

By SIMON NDONGA, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Saturday, lead the country in celebrations to mark the 56th Madaraka Day at Narok Stadium in Narok County.

The day is celebrated annually to mark the historic day in 1963 when Kenya attained internal self-rule from the British colonial powers.

The 2018 Madaraka Day celebrations were held at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County in line with a directive by President Kenyatta on rotational hosting of identified national events in Counties.

The Head of State said this will accord all Kenyans an opportunity to participate in these festivities.

Post Views: 68

GET TOP NEWS FOR THE DAY DIRECT TO YOUR INBOX

Latest Articles

More Stories

News Podcasts

Opinion Leaders

Most Viewed