Israeli Ambassador calls on Dr Kirubi at his Nairobi home

, NAIROBI, Kenya May 31 – Israeli Ambassador to Kenya Noah Gal Gendler on Thursday paid a courtesy call on Businessman Dr Chris Kirubi, during which they discussed a range of issues.

Gendler called on Dr Kirubi at his Nairobi home, where he had gone to check on his recovery progress.

“I am glad Dr Kirubi is doing fine,” the ambassador told Capital FM during the Thursday visit.

The two said they discussed a range of issues about the country’s business environment and youth empowerment.

“This (youth empowerment) is an issue I am very passionate about,” Dr Kirubi said, “we must mentor and support the youth,” Dr Kirubi said, and appealed to the ambassador to consider supporting the course.

In recent weeks, Dr Kirubi has separately held meetings with the US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter and Chinese envoy Wu Peng—with all showing keen interest to support youth programmes in the country.