High level UN-Habitat meeting kicks off Monday

, NAIROBI, May 27 – Four Heads of state are among 3,000 participants from 116 nations expected for a week-long event which is billed as the highest-level decision-making body focused on sustainable urbanization and human settlements.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who is expected to officially open the UN-Habitat Assembly on Monday will be joined on Wednesday by South Sudan President Salva Kirr and the Prime Ministers of Fiji and Yemen and take part in a High-Level Strategic Dialogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among items listed in the Assembly’s first order of business are election of the President of the UN-Habitat Assembly, adoption of rules of procedure, adoption of the agenda, and election of other officials.

In the meantime, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been praised by UN-Habitat top officials over his transformation of the capital city in terms of environmental makeover.

UN-Habitat Assistant Secretary and Deputy Executive Victor Kisob praised Sonko’s administration for its tackling of environmental challenges that have been troubling the capital city.

Speaking ahead of the first session of the UN-Habitat Assembly that will be held from today at the UN-Habitat headquarters in Nairobi, Kisob said Nairobi is emerging as one of the best cities in Africa in terms of environment due to the positive changes achieved by the Sonko administration.

Kisob said Nairobi City has great features and the potential to be a great city in Africa when it comes to matters environment and development.

Sonko welcomed the tributes saying his administration is working round the clock to restore the city’s lost glory as the “green city in the sun”.