High Court to rule if DCJ Mwilu will be charged with graft

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 31 – Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu will know on Friday whether she will be tried over corruption allegations.

A five-judge bench presiding over Mwilu’s petition challenging her prosecution will rule if Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has any legal basis to indict her.

Mwilu had urged the court to quash the impending criminal charges levelled against her arguing that the DPP has no legal basis to prosecute her.

She had accused the chief prosecutor of malice and ill will for indicting her even though there is no complainant in what she is accused of.

In his submissions before the court, DPP Haji through Queen’s Counsel Khawar Qureshi implored the court to dismiss the petition and direct that she faces trial.

The DCJ is accused of fraud, bribery, abuse of office and related charges.