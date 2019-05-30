Governor Nyong’o, his sister fined Sh400,000 each for contempt of court

, KISUMU, Kenya, May 30 – Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong’o and his sister have been fined Sh400,000 each after failing again to attend sentencing in a case with their kin.

Justice Thripsisa Cherere ordered each of them to pay the amount within 30 days or spend one month in jail.

Cherere further ruled that if the duo failed to comply with the earlier court order to produce documents of the estate then they will be liable to pay Sh50,000 each for every month.

Neither Nyong’o not his sister was present in court with their counsel notifying the court that they were grieving following the demise of their mother Mama Dorcas Nyong’o.

The counsel representing the applicant Kenneth Okuthe a nephew to Nyong’o however opposed to the application.

Justice Cherere also ruled out that the application was defective since they could have spared time to attend court.

She went ahead to make the ruling without the duo presence.

His legal team told court that the duo lost their mother two days ago and are still grieving.

However, the counsel for the applicant stated that the deceased is also a grandmother for the applicant and should not form the basis for failing to appear to court.

He stated that Nyong’o is a public officer and should not continue to disobey court orders.