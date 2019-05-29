Government launches Big 4 Agenda commemorative stamps

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – The National Government on Wednesday launched commemorative stamps for the Big Four Agenda.

Speaking during the launch in a speech read on his behalf by alternate Principal Secretary Judy Munyinyi, ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru said the stamps depict Kenya’s roadmap to prosperity and industrial development.

“I take this opportunity to congratulate our host Postal Corporation of Kenya for honoring the government’s development program by launching this new set of stamps. The images on the stamps will effectively communicate the government’s agenda and create awareness among citizens,” she explained.

Postal Corporation of Kenya Chairman Nick Salat said the institution will continue supporting the government in offering quality services

“I wish to appreciate all the stakeholders who have work hard to ensure this launch takes place today. I want to convey my commitment and that of the corporation in ensuring that that we play our role in supporting the government to achieve the four pillars in its development agenda,” Salat said.

Commemorative stamps are issued to mark special events or occasions of national and international importance.

The Big Four Agenda was unveiled by President Uhuru Kenyatta in December 2017.

It includes; Manufacturing, Affordable Housing, Universal Health Coverage and Food Security.