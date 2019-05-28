Ex-soldier among suspects as kidnapped 4-year-old girl rescued

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 28 – A four-year-old girl abducted from Utawala in Nairobi has been rescued after a week in the hands of kidnappers.

Detectives trailed the suspects in Machakos on Tuesday where they were holding the girl while waiting for a Sh1 million ransom upon the lapse of their one-week deadline.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said one of the suspects is a former Kenya Defence Forces soldier from Mtongwe while the other is a woman.

“They will be taken to court tomorrow,” the DCI told Capital FM News.

The girl, a pupil at Little Angeles School in Utawala was abducted by the two suspects while walking towards their residence at 5pm last Friday.

Shortly after the abduction, one of the suspects called her parents and asked for Sh10,000 and gave instructions that Sh1 million be delivered in a week’s time.

A similar rescue by the DCI detectives happened just three days ago when a seven-year-old boy kidnapped from Loresho was found hidden in a rental home in Kawangware.

In the Loresho case, the kidnappers were demanding a Sh3 million ransom.

Two suspects including a house help have since been arrested and charged in court.

READ: What you need to know about kidnappings in Kenya

A 2017 report by the National Crime Research Centre revealed that revenge is the main socio-cultural motive for kidnappings while ransom payment is a major financial reason while reducing political rivalry remains the main political motive.

According to the report, perpetrators use force to kidnap majority of their targets at 43.7pc, others were enticed at 26.8 pc while 3.9pc was through domestic workers.

However, 0.4pc self-kidnapped themselves, either to get sympathy or political mileage.

A majority of the victims according to the report were kidnapped while going home, when on duty or business premises and when closing business.

Parents and guardians are urged to “ensure that young children leaving schools for homes are picked and accompanied by trusted adults in the evening hours.”

“Businesspersons need to ensure that they use safe routes and means of transport when getting to work or going home in the evenings. They also need to conduct their business transactions in open or be vigilant of suspect activities or persons around them.”