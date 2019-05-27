Communication Taskforce kicks off county hearings

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – A government taskforce appointed to review the state of government information and public communication functions has embarked on County public hearings.

The Taskforce for Improvement of Government Information and Public Communications Functions chaired by David Makali will this week travel to Mombasa, Kisumu and Nyeri Counties for public participation forums.

Speaking in Mombasa, when he confirmed this week’s public forums schedule, Makali said the Taskforce will host public hearing sessions in Mombasa, Nyeri and Kisumu on Tuesday morning.

In Mombasa, the public hearings will be at the Mombasa Community Centre Wesley Methodist Church along Koinange street, Tom Mboya Labour College in Kisumu and Nyeri.

The Taskforce, he said had already received a number of detailed memorandums and presentations from various stakeholders outlining points of reform for government communication and information endeavors.

“The Taskforce has made tremendous progress in our efforts to dissect the state of Government Information and Public Communications Functions and we are optimistic that the public hearings in Mombasa, Kisumu and Nyeri will provide much needed insights and recommendations,” Makali said, adding that, “Government Communication is a two-way traffic process and we invite members of the public to come forward and share their views as we are on course to deliver an inclusive report to the appointing authority in a few weeks.”

Appointed in January by the Ministry of Information, Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru, the taskforce is looking into the state of government information and Public Communications with a view to advising Government on how to align with emerging public sector dynamics and expectations.

Among other terms of reference, the taskforce which features Communication professionals drawn from the Private, Public and academia sectors is reviewing the current structures of communication and staffing levels. The taskforce is also reviewing existing policies and legislation with a view to recommend reform programmes geared at strengthening the institutional and operational base of public communication and information functions at ministries/departments/agencies and counties.

The taskforce has already interviewed crucial stakeholders and will also seek to make recommendations on how to facilitate public communications and information cohesiveness across government in compliance with the Constitutional provisions.