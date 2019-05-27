Businessman Jared Otieno released on Sh1.5 mn cash bail

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – NAIROBI, Kenya, May 27 – A Flamboyant businessman Jared Otieno who is facing charges fraud charges in a Sh300 million gold scam has been released on a Sh1.5 million cash bail.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi also released 15 co-accused persons on separate bail terms after he agreed with reports submitted by a probation officer who said was not opposed with the accused being released on bail.

Ricky Thomas Ochieng alias Tom Okoth and Juliet Kathambi Kithinji who are students were released on a cash bail of Sh 300,000 while two foreigners – Abouma Tamoua and Albert Likole Lokundawere – were ordered to deposit a Sh 1 million cash bail each or a bond of similar amount with one contact person.

The accused were further ordered to deposit their passports with the court and to report to the investigating officers once in two weeks failure to which their bond or bail will be cancelled.

The accused persons spent five days in remand prison after denying charges of fraud last week.

The charges against them stated that on diverse dates between that on February 8 and February 25, 2019 in Nairobi county, jointly with others not before court conspired to defraud a foreigner, Southern Chanthavong, a director of Simuong Group company from Laos USD 3 Million.

Prosecution claim the accuse persons defraud the complainant – Chanthavong – using fraudulent tricks and displaying heavy metal boxes allegedly parked with genuine gold bars at an office trading in the name of Nirone Keeping limited.

Otieno and Ochieng were separately charged with obtaining Sh 300 million from Chanthavong by falsely pretending that they had a genuine gold for sale.

In the third count the accused were charged that on May 13, 2019 at Kaputei Gardens within Kileleshwa, Nairobi county they were jointly found in a building designed as an office of Nirone Keeping limited with intent to commit felony of obtaining money by false pretences since they had in their possession fake gold bars, heavy metal boxes stuffed with bags of cement, mallet hammers and Ghana customs stickers.

They were accused that on the same date in a rented house No. 12 at Kaputei Gardens within Kileleshwa, Nairobi county, jointly with others not before court, countered Ghana Customs Authority stickers trade mark, purporting to be genuine stickers.

Otieno has another case pending before court where he is alleged to have defrauded a foreign businessman Samir Entorno of Sh 23 million in yet another gold scam.

Others charged are lawyer Munzala Rumili and three businessmen Roy Shirekuli, Sikanda Ismail Abdalla Saleh and Ugandan Kayombya Gorman alias Timothy Mureithi.

In March this year Otieno and Shikanda were acquitted of charges fraud in a case in which they allegedly obtained US$169,000 from two South African by false pretences for lack of evidence.

The case will be mentioned on June 10, 2019.