Abductors of 4-year-old girl in Utawala due in court

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Two suspects are expected in court on Wednesday over the abduction of a four-year-old girl who was rescued in a dramatic police operation in Athi River, off Mombasa Road.

The girl had been kidnapped from her parents on Friday last week from Utawala area with the abductors later calling them and demanding a Sh1 million ransom.

Police were then alerted and started their probe and trailed the kidnappers.

The man and woman were arrested outside a petrol station where they were waiting for the ransom before they could hand back the girl.

Officers from Special Crimes Prevention Unit staged the rescue operation and later declared the girl was in a stable condition and she was reunited with her parents.

This comes a week after a seven-year-old boy who was abducted from their Loresho home in Nairobi was rescued.

The boy who is a pupil at an international school was rescued from a house in Kawangware where he was being held by a woman.

Head of the unit Pius Gitari said they are investigating to establish if there are other parties that were involved in the incident.