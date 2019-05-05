5 robbery with violence suspects in Likoni due in court

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 30 – Five robbery with violence suspects arrested in Likoni, Mombasa are due in court on Thursday.

According to police, an assortment of goods belonging to various complainants were also recovered during the operation.

They also found military attires that the suspects were using to terrorize residents in Majengo Mapya and Shelly Beach area of Likoni constituency.

“The arrests followed an intelligence report received after a series of Robberies and Burglaries within Shelly Beach and Majengo Mpya. Military attire & other items recovered,” the Directorate of Criminal Investigations stated.

Likoni is one region in Mombasa which has been harboring juvenile criminal gangs that have been terrorizing residents.