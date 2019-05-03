3 suspects in murder of watchmen in the Western arrested

, NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Three suspects connected with the murder of six watchmen in the Western Region on 3rd March this year have been arrested.

The three were arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) following an intelligence-based operation which began in Mukuru kwa Reuben and led officers to Vihiga and Kakamega.

One of the suspects is believed to have been at the crime scene on the night the six watchmen were killed.

“The third suspect; 26-Year-Old Caleb Nanjira Alumbe was arrested in connection with the same robbed & recovered phone and @DCI_Kenya Detectives believe that he was at the crime scene on the night the six #watchmen were killed.

All in custody awaiting further processing,” the DCI stated through its twitter account.

Another suspect had earlier been arrested by the local police for the killings that happened on 21st March at Khwisero but later released on bond.

“Mr. Aziz Amwayi Akoko, had earlier been arrested by the local police for the killings that happened on 21st March 2019 at #Khwisero but later released on bond. A search on his house led to the confiscation of several gadgets including several mobile phones and a Laptop.”