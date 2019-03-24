What you need to know about NIMS, a week to the mandatory listing

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – Barely a week to the much-publicized registration of all Kenyan citizens, foreigners and refugees under the National Integrated Identity Management System (NIIMS), the government has assured that all is set.

The multi-billion shillings exercise is set to kick off on April 2 after lapse of the pilot project, which started on March 15 in 15 counties.

Already, the government has recruited some 50,000 registration officials who will be attached to various assistant chief’s offices.

Once registered, a person will be given a Huduma Namba (unique number) that one will be required to use while accessing government services.

Huduma Namba is a programme which was initiated through Executive Order No. 1 of 2018 to create and manage a Central Master Population Register which will be the authentic ‘source of truth’ of identity of all people residing in Kenya.

“Any person without relevant documents should also avail themselves for registration and their details captured accordingly for verification,” Immigration Principal Secretary Gordon Kihalangwa said during an interview published on Interior Ministry twitter handle.

– What you should know about the exercise –

The mass registration will be carried out for a period of 45 days in all days of the week including holidays starting 7am to 5pm.

It will be a mandatory exercise for all people residing in Kenya – whether citizens or not.

The government will only be keen on capturing fingerprints and facial pictures only.

Authorities have cautioned those who will not register that they risk failing to access government services.

With the Huduma Namba, one will not need to carry their Identity Card, driving licence, passport or alien cards, among others.

Among the benefits of having a Huduma Namba is easy access to government services, coordinated registration of people, it will address duplication in registration and reduce operational costs, detect and prevent fraud, impersonation or any other crime.