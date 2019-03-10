We need unity for all Kenyans, not selected parts: Ruto

Shares

, KILIFI, Kenya Mar 10 – The push for unity in the country needs to be wholesome if Kenya is to move forward, Deputy President William Ruto has said.

They said the much hyped agenda of bringing all communities and people from different political divides in the country together, was selective, defeating its primary purpose.

“We must unite all Kenyans not to a certain level. The process must be continuous, honest and genuine,” Ruto said.

The Deputy President said there was an urgent need to eliminate political deceit in Kenya “so that the country can further its development agenda”.

“You cannot keep saying you are in the business of uniting Kenyans yet you are expelling others from your political outfits and causing divisions in the country. Uniting Kenyans should not have any boundaries,” he added, and assured Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa that those who support her would stand by her as she battles her expulsion from the Orange Democratic Movement.

Jumwa was recently expelled by the party that sponsored her to parliament–the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“How do you organise a whole meeting to bring down a woman? If you are man enough, why can’t you tackle your fellow men,?” Wondered Ruto.

He said no Kenyan needed permission from certain leaders to work with the government of the day.

“There is only one government serving all Kenyans,” he said.

Leaders present were MPs Stanley Muthama (Lamu West), Mohamed Ali (Nyali), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Ben Tayari (Kinango), Danson Mwashako (Wundanyi), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Paul Katana (Kaloleni) and Kassim Tandaza (Matuga).

Gertrude Mbeyu (Women Rep, Kilifi), Senators Anwar Loitiptip (Lamu), Christine Zawadi (nominated), Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes) and James Gichuhi (Tetu), were also present.

The Deputy President said what he termed as ‘political con-manship’ was the biggest problem facing Kenya today.

“It not only causes animosity and hatred to the people of Kenya but also impedes development,” he explained, and called on Kenyans to be united in pushing for prudent use of public resources.

He noted that wastage, mismanagement of resources and corruption remained the major threats facing the transformation of the country.

“We must therefore take these vices. However, this needs to be done using facts, truth, honesty and without propaganda. That is how we will win this war,” he said, and added that the current fight against graft should not be informed by political witch-hunt.

“But no matter how many times you repeat a lie, it will never amount to truth. So, as we prosecute the war against corruption, let it not be predetermined for political reasons targeting certain people and projects.”

Nyali MP said the corruption battle should not be politicised.

“Let us start from where it all started; what we are seeing now is personal and aimed at individuals for political score,” said Ali.

Mwashetani said it was the people of Malindi who elected Jumwa, and therefore “it is you who can define her political future”.

“You cannot decide the fate of the people of Malindi from some meeting in Nairobi,” said the Lunga Lunga MP.

Twalib also defended the Malindi MP, saying the Coast region leaders were not happy with the bullying of Ms Jumwa by ODM.

“She has served her people diligently. If the handshake was to bring Kenyans together, so why is it selective? We will not accept to be divided,” said the Jomvu MP.

On her part, Jumwa said the fight against corruption should not have a fixed template.

“The construction of dams in the country should go on; those bringing politics in it are after fighting projects that benefit wananchi,” she said.

She noted that the handshake should be revisited if it is to have value to all Kenyans.

Jumwa said she will fight her expulsion to the end.