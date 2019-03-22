Uhuru’s social media accounts suspended after ‘unauthorised access’

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media accounts have been deactivated after what State House described as ‘unauthorized access.’

The Chief of Staff in the Office of The President, Nzioka Waita, stated that all official socials media handles for Twitter and Facebook had been suspended to allow for remedial steps.

ADVERTISEMENT

“On account of unauthorized access to the official social media handles of H.E the President of the Republic of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta. All official social media handles for the President have been temporarily suspended to allow for the necessary remedial measures to be undertaken,” he stated.

The last post was on corruption where the Head of State stressed that he would not spare anybody in the war on graft be it his brother, sister or closest political ally.

Moments later, his account could not be accessed.