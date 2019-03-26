Uhuru visits Ruto at Harambee House Annex amid ouster plot

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 26 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday visited Deputy William Ruto at the Harambee Annex office in Nairobi for talks.

President Kenyatta is said to have casually walked there after an event at KICC.

The meeting is seen as a move to bolster confidence among Jubilee Party supporters amid growing concerns of a fall-out over 2022 succession politics.

DP Ruto is already facing calls to resign even as the Opposition leaders led by Senator James Orengo plot for his impeachment, accusing him of rubbishing the war against corruption.

