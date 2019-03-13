Uhuru appoints Boinnet Tourism CAS, nominates Mutyambai as IG

Shares

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 13 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday nominated Hilary Mutyambai to replace Joseph Boinnet as the Inspector General of Police.

The announcement was contained in an Executive Order, in which President Kenyatta appointed immediate former IG Joseph Boinnet to the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife as the Chief Administrative Secretary.

The country’s top police post fell vacant earlier this week after Boinnet’s four year term came to an end.

In other changes effected by the President, Wycliffe Ogalo takes over as the Commissioner- General of Kenya Prisons after the term of long serving Josiah Osugo expired.

Brigadier John Waweru is the new Director General at the Kenya Wildlife Service, taking over from Charles Musyoki who has been holding the office in an acting capacity.